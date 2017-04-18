Milford Mirror

The Drive: Laurence Caso of The Klein joins Denise

By Kate Czaplinski on April 18, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

The Drive with Denise — a motivational and inspirational talk show with local guests — airs Tuesdays at 12:30.

On Tuesday, April 18, join Denise for her Mindful Minute and, later, an in-depth discussion with Laurence Caso, executive director of The Klein.

Laurence joined The Klein’s staff as Executive Director in 2014 after having served on the KMAF Board of Directors for four years. He is an Emmy-award winning producer, theater manager and program development executive.

Watch the show live, Tuesdays at 12:30 or on demand below:

 

All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including HAN Network local news websites.

