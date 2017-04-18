Milford Mirror

Easton man charged with stealing cash and jewelry

By Milford Mirror on April 18, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Nicholas Bodine was charged with stealing from a home in Milford where he was living.

An Easton man was arrested this month and charged with stealing more than $28,000 in cash and jewelry from a Milford home where he was renting living space.

The Milford Police Department received a complaint in December regarding missing money and jewelry from the Milford home.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Bodine, 24, of 558 Morehouse Road, Easton.

Police said numerous pieces of the stolen jewelry were located at local pawn shops, leading to Bodine’s arrest.

He was charged with larceny and was held on a $50,000 bond.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Easton police seek help finding missing man
  2. Ansonia cop put on leave following domestic arrest in Milford
  3. Police give all clear downtown
  4. Eversource to conduct aerial inspections via helicopter through Wednesday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Class dinner benefits West Haven veterans museum Next Post Catching up with cheetahs
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress