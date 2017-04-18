Easton man charged with stealing cash and jewelry

An Easton man was arrested this month and charged with stealing more than $28,000 in cash and jewelry from a Milford home where he was renting living space.

The Milford Police Department received a complaint in December regarding missing money and jewelry from the Milford home.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Bodine, 24, of 558 Morehouse Road, Easton.

Police said numerous pieces of the stolen jewelry were located at local pawn shops, leading to Bodine’s arrest.

He was charged with larceny and was held on a $50,000 bond.