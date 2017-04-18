City starts this year’s mosquito control measures

Milford’s mosquito control program kicks off this week with All Habitat Services monitoring the wetlands habitats in Milford and treating the marshy areas throughout the city.

Next on the list are the storm drains and catch basins, city officials said.

The primary focus of the Milford Health Department’s program is prevention through mosquito breeding site reduction, especially in densely populated areas, and education about personal protection.

“Mosquito control efforts early in the season can decrease the risk of human transmission of West Nile Virus (WNV) and other vector borne associated diseases,” states a health department press release. “As mosquitoes and Zika virus continue to make headlines, it is important to note that Zika virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. This mosquito species is not present in Connecticut and a closely related species found in low numbers in Connecticut is unlikely to present a risk of Zika virus infection to people.”

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported that there was no Zika virus activity detected in mosquitoes for 2016.

Nonetheless, officials said it is critical to remain vigilant in monitoring mosquito activity and limiting mosquito contact with humans.

“Monitoring mosquitoes and applying larvicide treatments to key breeding sites in Milford greatly reduces the number of adult mosquitoes” said Deepa Joseph, Milford’s health director. “Mosquito control activities, combined with taking appropriate personal prevention measures, is the best way to avoid mosquito bites.”

In June, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station will begin mosquito monitoring throughout Connecticut to identify, trap and test insects for early detection of West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, as well as monitoring for Zika virus. Mosquito trapping is conducted daily from June through October at 91 permanent locations throughout the state with two locations in Milford.

“It was a warm winter with an unpredictable spring so far and we want to make sure everyone knows what they can do to minimize mosquito bites as the weather warms up,” said Mayor Benjamin Blake.

The Milford Health Department advises residents to follow the 3 D’s for protection:

Drain or dump any standing water that may produce mosquitoes, including in ceramic pots, used tires, tree holes and other cavities in plants.

Dress appropriately. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing. When practical, wear long sleeves and pants.

Defend against mosquito bites by using a mosquito repellent that has been registered by the Environmental Protection Agency, such as DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

For additional prevention tips or more information, visit the Milford Health Department website at ci.milford.ct.us/environmental-health-division/pages/mosquito-control.

To report unusual numbers of mosquitoes, contact the Milford Health Department at 203-783-3287.