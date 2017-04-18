Boys lacrosse: Foran’s Lance DiNatale scores seven goals

Lance DiNatale scored seven goals when the Foran High boys lacrosse team defeated Sheehan High, 17-6, in Wallingford on Monday.

Coach Brian Adkins’ Lions are now 4-2 on the season.

Sheehan is 2-2.

Foran took an 8-1 lead in the first period.

The Lions won the third period, 5-0. Ethan McAvoy had three goals.

Steve Lynch had two goals and three assists.

Will Mauro had two goals and an assist.

Nick DeBiase had a goal and two assists.

Matt Davidson had a goal and an assist.

Kevin Kwalek had a goal.

Austin Jennings made eight saves.

Peter Rosado and Sean O’Connor had one save each.