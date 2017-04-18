Boys lacrosse: Law rally falls short versus Gaels

After being blanked for three quarters, the Jonathan Law boys lacrosse team netted two goals in a span of 17 seconds early in the fourth, but host Shelton High went on to earn a 7-3 victory on Monday night.

Law’s Hayden Hulme capitalized on an interception and whipped home a goal to make it 5-1 with 8:27 left in the fourth.

Cole Egersheim got the locals a goal closer at the 8:10 mark.

The teams traded three tallies the rest of the way, with Hulme notching his second net-finder, set up by Santiago Palacio after Palacio picked off a pass.

Shelton improved to 2-4 and Law fell to 2-3.

Law coach Mike Forget continues to see progress from his young lineup.

“I think we’re coming along as a team and we’re going to look to get better and better every week,” said Forget, who has only three seniors on a roster loaded with freshmen.

A difference-maker in the fourth quarter was Law’s aggressiveness in going for loose balls. “In the first half the offense was a little stagnant. We were putting the ball on the ground and losing the ground ball game,” Forget said

Austin Danville, Kyle Shugrue and Jimmy Boyle were among the leaders in grounders.

“The second half we just didn’t let up. We kept coming back,” Boyle said.

Law increased its possession time in the third quarter and started to create more chances.

“We picked up a couple of key ground balls,” Egersheim said of the turnaround. “The defense played great in the second half.”

Law goaltender Tanner Georgelos made several saves and Hulme, Brett Pisani and Danville led the effort in keeping Shelton’s offense away from the goal for much of the night.

Shelton led 5-0 at halftime.

“We want to keep getting better, get some wins and hopefully get into the playoffs,” Boyle said.