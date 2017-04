The Jonathan Law baseball team received a fine pitching performance from Colby Primavera, when the Lawmen lost to Sheehan High in Wallingford on Monday.

Primavera allowed seven hits, with the Titans scoring runs in the first and seventh innings.

Law’s Bryan Reed had an RBI double in the bottom of the first.

Law 100 000 0 1R 5H 1E

Sh 100 000 1 2R 7H 1E

WP: Nick Cerasale (1-2) and Austin Kolakowski

LP: Colby Primavera (0-2) and Vinny Schulte

Records: Law 0-7 Sheehan 3-3