Obituary: Frank Suchara Jr., 88, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on April 17, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Frank Suchara Jr., 88, of Milford, husband of the late Joan Miller Suchara, died April 14, in Milford Hospital.

Born in Windber, Pa. to the late Frank and Sussie (Goffa) Suchara.

Survivors include children, William Suchara and his wife, Judy of New York, Ronald Suchara of Milford, and Susan Koman and her husband, Ronald of Seymour, four grandchildren, a sister, Pauline Vargoshe and her husband, Steve of Bethany, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sisters, Margaret Rohlman, Anna Costello, Helen Mastroni, and Mary Slee.

Services: Friday, April 21, 11 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.

