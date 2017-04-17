Obituary: Anna M. Skonieczki, 86, of Milford

Anna M. Skonieczki, 86, of Milford, co-owner of the Rainbow Restaurant, wife of Edward A. Skonieczki, died April 15.

Born on March 11, 1931, in Nanticoke, Pa., daughter of the late Mary and Thomas Conti.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Edward (Sandra) Skonieczki, Lynn (Bob) Dulin and Lisa Shackett, seven granddaughters, a grandson, and four great-granddaughters.

Also predeceased by brothers, Anthony, Daniel, Nicholas and Lawrence Conti and sister, Rose Bialko.

Calling hours: Friday, April 21, 4-8 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 N. Broad St., Milford. A prayer service will be conducted on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home.