Milford Mirror

Sudden Impact Basketball Clinic

By Milford Mirror on April 17, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Sudden Impact Summer Basketball Clinic will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on July 10-14.

For more information, contact coach Steve Schuler at [email protected] or 203-641-3450.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Sudden Impact basketball
  2. Travel basketball for grades 4-8
  3. Youth Summer Basketball Clinic
  4. Katie Porello’s Sharks win national title

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Softball: Foran High defeats Jonathan Law in last at bat Next Post Girls tennis: Lauralton Hall defeats Jonathan Law
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress