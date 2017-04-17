Softball: Foran High defeats Jonathan Law in last at bat

Kalie Mendola led off the home seventh with a single, and scored on an overthrow with one out to give the Foran High softball team a 3-2 victory over Jonathan Law on Monday.

Coach Stephanie Dawid’s Lions are now 3-3. Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen are 2-4.

Mendola had robbed Law pitcher Erin Harrigan of an extra-base hit with a great catch against the fence in right-center field in the second inning.

In the seventh, the junior centerfielder lined a single to left field. Caitlyn Parisi sacrificed her into scoring position for Hailey LaForte, who doubled to center field to plate the tying run.

Harrigan got Amanda Mendillo to ground out to the right side, but the return throw across the diamond to get LaForte at third was off target and she scored the game winner.

Foran’s late rally ruined a fine performance by Law, which had 13 hits, but stranded 12 runners.

Madison Murphy singled home Cali Jolley to give Law the lead in the first inning.

Joli had three hits and handled seven chances at shortstop, including a run-saving play on Alexis James’ grounder in the third inning.

Foran tied the game in the bottom of the second.

Alexa Mendillo slugged a one-out triple to center field and scored on a wild pitch.

Law took the lead at 2-1 in the fifth.

Cassidy Boath singled with one out and was safe at second on a misplayed fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of Murphy. Gina Boccamazzo singled to center with two outs to score the go-ahead run.

Harrigan retired seven straight batters before Parisi singled with one out in the fifth.

LaForte had a base hit to center, but Harrigan set down the next two batters on a pop up to Boath at second and a scooped liner to Jolley at short.

Law put runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh inning, but was denied the opportunity to add to its lead by Lion pitcher Makenna Prete.

Jolley and Erica Boehm had two-out singles in the sixth, but Prete got a groundball out to Amanda Mendillo at second base.

Boccamazzo singled with two out in the seventh and went to second on an infield error before Alexa Mendillo threw out the next batter from her third base position.