Officials examine boat from which Long Island man fell and died

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) officials were in Milford Monday examining the boat that a Long Island doctor fell from and died on Saturday evening.

The 25-foot boat is at Lisman Landing in Milford, where it was towed following the accident.

Richard Melucci, 43, a doctor from Mount Sinai, N.Y., was on the boat Saturday night with his wife when he fell into Long Island Sound near Charles Island, and later died.

Melucci’s wife called Milford Fire Dispatch at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, and said her husband had fallen off of their 25’ vessel and was struggling to stay afloat, fire officials reported. She was able to give GPS coordinates to the fire dispatcher to assist in locating the vessel.

Milford firefighters as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded. Melucci’s body was discovered about 55 minutes into the search by the U.S. Coast Guard marine vessel, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

Melucci was taken on board and quickly transferred to Milford fire paramedics, who initiated advanced life saving efforts. He was brought to shore where an awaiting Milford Fire Department paramedic unit transported him to Milford Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to Newsday.com, Melucci was an anaesthesiologist.

A source on the scene Saturday night said it was not clear why he fell off the boat. The source said Melucci was at one end of the boat and his wife was at the other at the time, and noted that conditions were not ideal for a 25-foot vessel on Long Island Sound Saturday evening.

A Lisman Landing official on Monday said DEEP agents had been examining the boat as part of an investigation into the accident.