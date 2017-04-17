Obituary: Richard A. Guidetti, 72, of Milford

Richard A. Guidetti, 72, of Milford, loving husband of over 52 years to Darlene Spahn Guidetti, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2017.

He was born on February 9, 1945 in Lyndhurst, N.J. to the late Anthony and Frances Risco Guidetti.

Rich attended high school at the Bordentown Military Institute and went on to attend Montclair State University where he was awarded his Bachelor’s Degree. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in New Jersey since he was 18-years-old, and joined the Tinto Counsel upon his moving to Milford in 1972. He was a chemist for many companies over his working years.

Rich found so much joy while fishing and spending time out on his boat. He also enjoyed his Corvette and being a part of Club Corvette of CT. However, Rich’s greatest love was being surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Darlene, Rich is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Michael) Guidetti-Gerwien, Dawn (Mark) Katrick and Antoinette (Fabrizio) Guerra; grandchildren, Justin (Shannon) and Nicholas Gerwien, Mitchell and Jessica Katrick and Jordan and Gabriella Guerra; and his brother, Jeffrey Guidetti; Rich was predeceased by his brother, Stephen Guidetti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Friends and family may call on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

