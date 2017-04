Hypnotist Jim Spinnato will perform a show for the benefit of the Jonathan Law Post Prom on April 20, at 7 p.m. in the Jonathan Law auditorium.

Pre-purchased tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Watch friends and classmates get hypnotized.

For more information or for tickets contact [email protected] or call 203-231-0510.