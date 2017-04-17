Milford Mirror

Popular trout derby is May 6

The Milford Striped Bass Club and the City of Milford have announced the date for the 49th annual Milford Children’s Trout Derby: It will be Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 9:30 a.m. at the upper and lower duck ponds.

Awards will be presented around 10:30 a.m. No registration is required. All children ages 15 and younger are eligible to participate.

Prizes will be awarded for the largest trout in four categories, and every child will receive a free grab bag at the end of the event.

For more information or to help support the derby contact Trout Derby Chairman Shawn Lalond, 203-913-6335, or co-chairman Jennifer Lalond at 203-671-9545.

