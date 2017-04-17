Sidewalk improvements in the works near Gulf Beach

Pedestrians will have an easier and safer experience walking to Gulf Beach from the north, once the city completes planned sidewalk improvements along Gulf Street.

City Engineer Greg Pidluski told the Planning and Zoning Board at its April 4 meeting that the city plans improvements along Gulf Street, including milling and paving the road, and installing a new sidewalk just above Gulf Pond.

Pidluski said the current sidewalk is right along the travelway. The new sidewalk will be installed closer to Gulf Pond in the form of a boardwalk “to enhance pedestrian safety in that area.”

The board voted unanimously to recommend the city enter into an easement agreement with a Gulf Street property owner for the project. The P&Z vote was a procedural process known as an 8-24 approval, in which the zoning board provides guidance to the aldermen on matters related to city-owned property. The proposal now moves to the aldermen for a final vote and acceptance of the proposal.