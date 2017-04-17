Milford students win Friends’ book and scholarship awards

Margaret Bolger, chairman of the Friends of the Milford Library’s High School Awards Committee, announced the winners of this year’s Friends Book and Scholarship Awards.

Winners of the Book Awards, given for the third year by the Friends, are members of the junior class at the five high schools in Milford. The students are recognized for their demonstrated strong and consistent love of reading, outstanding personal characters and the positive impact they have made on their school and community, Bolger said.

The 2017 Book Award winners are: Chania Chaisson-Fortin from Foran High School, Hannah Williams for Lauralton, Dominick Buccitti from Jonathan Law, Sean Rescsanski from Platt Tech, and Eric Silva from The Academy

The Scholarship Award winners are Francesca Faura from Foran High School and Kavitha Mohanarajan from Jonathan Law.

The Book and Scholarship awards will be presented by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Elizabeth Feser and Friends President Dr. Anne Bolin at a ceremony at the Milford Library on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

Friends’ High School Awards Committee members Peggy Bolger, Anne Bolin, Carrie Bryant, Stacy Kratt, Diane Preece, Judy Salemme and Holly Tighe worked with school personnel in all five of Milford’s high schools in the selection of students to receive the awards.