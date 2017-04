The 203 Youth Summer Basketball Clinic for boys and girls ages 8 to eighth-grade graduates will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on June 26-30 at Jonathan Law High School.

The fee of $100 per player includes a 203 Basketball t-shirt. There is a $25 discount for each additional player.

Instructors are Law girls basketball coach Dan Young, Law girls basketball coach Tim Dooley and Law varsity players.

Register at 203basketball.com

For more information, contact Dan Young at [email protected]