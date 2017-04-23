Milford Senior Center 4-24 to 4-30

04-24-2017 – 04-30-2017

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY April 24, 2017

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Intro to Ballroom steps

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball –experienced

4:00 p.m. Line Dance begins today.

5:15 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, April 25, 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10”00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:30 a.m. Book Club- “An Invisible Thread” by Laura Schoff with Alex Tresniowski

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. “Are You Sleeping?”

1:30 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2017

9:30 a.m. Intermediate Tai Chi Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:00 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Beginners Tai Chi Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Help Those Who Served Our Country- A Well Kept Secret.

THURSDAY, April 27, 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited

10:15 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 QI Gong.

11:00 The Italian Fun Circle

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

Next computer class session will begin in the spring of 2017

FRIDAY, April 28, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Intro to Meditation

1:00 p.m. Movie Matinee- “Hello, My Name Is Doris”

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner, Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m. today

SATURDAY, April 29, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Milford Police Officers will be in The Milford Senior Center Parking Lot accepting old medications.

SUNDAY April 30, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU April 24-April 28

Monday, Seafood Jambalaya over rice, tossed salad; Tuesday, Kielbasa with Sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots; Wednesday, sliced roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli; Thursday, baked chicken with gravy, Rice Pilaf, mixed vegetables; Friday, baked fish with lemon and Tartar Sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

4/25 Daffodil Days … $115.00 Head to RI for the day, lunch at the Lobster Pot, then to Blithewold,a 33 acre summer estate with views of Narragansett Bay, a guided tour, 10’s of thousands of yellow Daffodils!

5/22-24 Boston Pops & Salem! …$528.00 dbl. Quincy Market, Boston Freedom Trail, Boston Common & Public Garden, Black Bay, Copley Square, the Old State House & more. Harvard & MIT, Arthur Feidler Night with Keith Lockhart @ Boston Pops. A full day of touring in Salem, what history! Fully guided, hosted, all tours, gratuities, 2 breakfasts & 2 dinners… Too much to mention… come by for flyer!

5/25 MAMMA MIA @ Westchester Broadway Theatre…$95.00 Hard to get enough of this show!

8/20 MUSEUM WITHOUT WALLS in Newburgh NY…$90.00 Nestled in the Historic Waterfront with views of the Hudson Valley lunch at The River Grill, then we spend the afternoon at Storm King Art Center …widely celebrated as one of the world’s leading sculpture parks … what an incredible day!

8/26-29 MONTREAL &QUEBEC…4 days/3 nights, RT Milford, escorted, deluxe coach, all gratuities, sightseeing, 4 meals, Montreal, City tour, Notre Dame, Dominican Square, Mount Royal then travel along the St. Lawrence to Quebec. Touring The Walled City, Dufferin Terrace, Chateau Frontenac, Place Royal, St. Anne de Beaupre, & Montmorency Falls – A stop at Duty Free on the way home! Call for details!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive….

The Broadway Series @ Bushnell.Non-refundable unless can resell, snack bags included and time before shows to take in the café for a light bite too.. All Orchestra Seats Always!

4/30 – CIRCUS 1903 A New Addition to BROADWAY! $100.00; an incredible new cirque show!

6/4 – THE KING & I THE Timeless CLASSIC! $120.00 you can never see this one too many times!

On the Travel Wall…Daily – come by for detailed flyer… (Lunch included on all of these)

4/27 Tapestry @ Nelson Hall (Carol King Tribute).. $60.00 The 1970 famous concert Tapestry”

WOW a super show and wonderful day don’t miss it!

5/7 Biloxi Blues @ Ivoryton …$65.00 During WWII, a young Jewish man is drafted and sent to boot camp in Biloxi, MISS, where he faces the challenges of infernal heat, a psychotic drill sergeant & the challenges of manhood.. A comedy based on stage play by Neil Simon (somewhat autobiographical).

5/20 Romeo & Juliet @ CT Opera Theatre, Clinton. $70.00 the geniuses of Gounod & Shakespeare combined in a delightful paring of opera & verse with singers & actors! Not the full opera an exciting must see presentation!

AIR/LAND TOURS – UK by Rail featuring Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.. Music Cities Holidays..Featuring Nashville (Opryland), Memphis (Graceland), New Orleans (incredible!)

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119