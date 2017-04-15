Boys lacrosse: Lions hold off Red Devils, 12-8

The Foran Lions held onto defeat the Stratford Red Devils, 12-8, in a non-league lacrosse match on Saturday.

“I told my guys at times we can play as good as anyone and at times we can play as bad as anyone,” said Foran coach Brian Adkins. “We have to overcome that. You can see it in spurts. Those are things that we work on every single day. The kids work hard, they respond well. It’s a learning experience. A lot of guys are out there playing varsity for the first time, so this is their fifth varsity game. They’ll learn and they’ll get better. I’m happy to get the win today.”

Senior captain Steven Soerensen led the Lions with five goals while attacker Will Mauro added two.

Gavin Scofield led Stratford with three goals while Nick Cipriani and Eric Mackowski each added two goals. Freshman Ryan Brault also scored for the Red Devils.

In the early going, Foran controlled possession, hitting Stratford keeper Dan Cox with two shots on goal.

Stratford took a timeout and then Scofield scored his first of a hat trick, shooting low under the stick of Foran goalkeeper Austin Jennings to give the Red Devils a1-0 lead.

The Lions responded with Soerensen’s first goal, a shot from 10 yards out on a pass from Steven Lynch to tie the game.

Seconds later, Cipriani scored his first. Jalon Scudder found Cipriani waiting at the net for the score, giving Foran a 2-1 lead.

Those two scores in the first quarter led to five more unanswered goals for the Lions in the second.

“We knew that they have some good players over there so we knew that we couldn’t let their offensive guys take quality shots on the goalie,” Adkins said. “We were able to do that in the second quarter.”

Soerensen scored his second, a rip shot from 15 yards just 25 seconds into the period. He then scored his third two minutes later to make it 4-1.

Five seconds following that, Kevin Kwalek scored off the draw on a bounce shot to give Foran a 5-1 lead.

Nearly two minutes later, Lance DiNatale ripped a shot from 15 yards away to take a 6-1 lead. Then with three minutes to play in the first half, Sorensen scored his fourth goal to make it 7-1.

The Red Devils responded with two goals afforded by two Foran penalties. On the first man up opportunity, Scofield scored his second goal shooting high over Jennings for the score.

Scofield followed with another goal on a second advantage to make it a 7-3 game.

Defenseman Maxwell Tavitian heaved up a pass towards the net as the seconds were expiring in the first half and his pass found its way into the back of the net, giving Foran an 8-3 lead after one half.

In the second half, Foran struck first on a bounce shot goal from Mauro. The Red Devils responded four minutes later with a goal from their junior captain Eric Mackowski to make it a 9-4 game.

Despite a barrage of shots on net from both squads, the score remained 9-4 heading into the final quarter.

Freshman midfielder Aidan Kiley scored first in the fourth quarter, ripping one from 10 yards out.

Four minutes later, Mauro scored his second, shooting high over Cox’s outstretched net for the score.

With Foran leading 11-4 with seven minutes to play, the Red Devils kept fighting.

Brault scored on a bounce shot which provided a spark for the Red Devils.

Forty seconds later, Soerensen scored his fifthto give the Lions a 12-5 lead.

Mackowski followed Soerensen with his second goal, on a feed from Kiley to make it 12-6 with five minutes to go.

Cipriani scored his first on a bounce shot to make it 12-7 with three minutes to play.

Cipriani scored again on a bounce shot with just over a minute to play, making it a 12-8 game.

Despite allowing four goals in the final five minutes, Foran held on for their third victory of the season, defeating the Red Devils, 12-8.