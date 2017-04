Foran High defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield, 15-10, in girls lacrosse on Saturday.

Leading 7-4 at the half, the Lions improved to 3-2 on the season.

Julia Astram scored five goals, Sam O’Neill four, Erin Suech two, and Eva Knudsen, Allie May, Cassie Bennett and Bridget Collins had one each.

Astram had two assists

O’Neill, Suech, Bennett and Collins had one each.

Shea Phelan made eight saves.

Kaitlyn Cuifo scored seven goals for Notre Dame (1-5).