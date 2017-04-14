Obituary: Donna E. Dziedzic, 67, of Tamarac, Fla., formerly of Milford

Donna E. Dziedzic, 67, of Tamarac, Fla., formerly of Milford, coach for the Milford Terryette Gymnastics Team, died April 12.

Born in Kingston, N.Y. on Oct. 27, 1949, to Meta Reiff Dziedzic and the late Joseph J. Dziedzic.

Besides her mother, survivors include siblings, Joanne Ruotolo, Joseph Dziedzic, Jr., Carol Reilley, and Robert Dziedzic, many nieces and nephews, a great nephew and niece, and several cousins.

Services: Wednesday, April 19, 10:30 a.m., Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, April 18, 4-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.