Obituary: Donald Arthur Aronson, 90, of Milford

Donald Arthur Aronson, 90, of Milford, founder and owner of Aronson Floor Covering, husband of Jeanette VanTine, died April 10.

Born in Milford on Dec. 15, 1926 to the late Arthur and Marjorie Clark Aronson; U.S. Navy veteran, World War II.

Survivors include children, Michael Aronson (Susan) of IL, Lee Crocco (Anthony) of Florida, Denise Piselli (Richard) of Milford, Donald Aronson (Melissa) of Milford, Dawn Lazzara (Vincent) of Vermont, son-in-law, Phil Simone of Shelton, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, extended family members; George VanTine (Mary Jo) of SC, Christine Hoctor (Timothy) of NY, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Aronson, daughter, Donna Simone and grandson, Richard Piselli Jr.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m., in Saint Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Burial will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. There will be no calling hours. The Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.