Obituary: Michael J. Flanagan, 83, of Milford

Michael J. Flanagan, 83, of Milford, husband of the late Eileen Brangan Flanagan, died on April 10.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Nov. 23, 1933.

Survivors include children, Jean C. Gray (Gary) and son, Brendan of Stamford, Michael J. Flanagan (Pat) and their children, Ashley, Katie and Michael of West Haven, Kevin P. Flanagan (Mary Ellen) and son, Daniel of San Diego, Barbara A. Lambert (Brian) of Atlanta, and John D. Flanagan and his children, Brian and Megan of Milford, daughter-in-law, Sheri Flanagan and her children, Nicole and Sean of Milford, sister, Margaret Burke of Milford, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, Gerald E. Flanagan and sister, Theresa Hicky.

Services: Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m., Saint Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Milford. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford CT 06405 or Beth-El Center, 90 New Haven Avenue, Milford, CT 06460.

Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home, Milford.