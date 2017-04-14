Obituary: Velda Joyce Walsh, 80, formerly of Milford

Velda Joyce Walsh, 80, of Harper, Kansas, formerly of Milford, Conn., died April 12, at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. She worked as a librarian at the Milford Public Library for 23 years.

Born on Oct. 14, 1936 in Harper, Kansas to the late Robert Paul and Laura Isabel (Mayberry) Hoover.

Also predeceased by first husband, Billy, infant grandson, Jonathan Smith.

Survived by her husband, James Edward Walsh, daughters, Michelle “Miki” Peirce of Augusta, Kansas, Cheryl “Cheri” Boyer and her husband, Ron of Augusta, Kansas, and Nancy “Jo” Smith and her husband, Don of North East, Pa.; sisters, Gail Pearl and her husband, Lyle of Harper and Karen McDermeit and her husband, Clay of Albuquerque, N.M., eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place, but friends may register from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with family present for visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 613 W. 14th, Harper, Kansas.

Services: Tuesday, April 18, 10:30 a.m., funeral home. Private burial: Harper Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Harper Public Library, care of the funeral home.