Boys lacrosse: Foran loses to Masuk late in contest

By Milford Mirror on April 14, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High boys lacrosse team lost an 11-9 decision to Masuk of Monroe in Milford on Thursday.

The Lions are 2-2, after the Panthers won the final period by a 4-1 margin.

The non-league contest was tied at 1-1 after one, 5-5 at the half and Masuk (2-2) led 7-6 going into the last stanza.

Will Mauro had two goals and two assists for Foran.

Sam Thompson had two goals.

Lance DiNatale, Steven Lynch and Zac Cleary added goals.

Ethan McAvoy had two assists.

Austin Jennings made eight saves.

Michael Pieper scored four goals for Masuk.

