Girls lacrosse: Law stays unbeaten with win over Sheehan

Jonathan Law used a solid first half to defeat visiting Sheehan High, 12-4, in an SCC girls lacrosse match on Thursday.

Unbeaten Law, now 5-0, took a 9-2 lead into the break.

Goals: (Sheehan) Alyssa Matthews 1; Emilee Giacondino 2; Amanda Gray 1; (Jonathan Law) Laura Dennigan 2; Emily Tournas 1; Olivia Keator 3; Andria Torres 3; Colleen Goodwin 3;

Assists: (Sheehan) Natalee Giacondino 1; Treva Carney 1; (Jonathan Law) Olivia Keator 2; Emily Tournas 3; Andria Torres 1; Colleen Goodwin 1; Erin Goodwin 1;

Shots: Sheehan 15; Jonathan Law 25;

Saves: (Sheehan) Kaitlin Mills 2; (Jonathan Law) Stella Patrick 6;

Team records—Sheehan 1-3