The Foran High girls lacrosse team defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 9-7, in Hamden on Thursday.

Erin Suech, playing defensive middie, scored three goals and got four ground balls.

Shea Phelan made 15 saves in goal for the Lions.

Goals/Assist:

Sacred Heart Academy: AC Luciani 4 G; Fran Criscuolo 1 G; Jackie Blois 1 A; Sam Lee 2 G

Foran: Julia Astram 1 A, Samantha O’Neill 2 G 1 A, Mikayla Perry 1 G; Allie May 2 G; Hannah Pouliot 1 A; Erin Suech 3 G

Sacred Heart Academy: Hannah Ahearn 3 saves