Girls tennis: Foran Lions net 4-3 win over Law

The Foran High girls tennis team defeated visiting Jonathan Law, 4-3, on Thursday.
The Lions (3-1) swept the singles matches, while the Lady Lawmen (2-3) took doubles play.
Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Victoria Contaxis 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-0; Alex Iannotti (F) def. Clarissa Sawatzky 6-1, 6-2; Becca Carey (F) def. Maeve Rourke 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Lily Stiffler (F) def. Bridget Sanchez 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Trisha Brady-Brianna Arnold (L) def. Natalie Hublier-Izzy Connelly 6-1, 6-0; Deepika Senthilnathan-Meghana Jaladanki (L) def. Taylor Patton-Julia Harrington 6-4, 6-2; Amelia Mower-Jasmine Enriquez (L) def. Meghan Stokes-Zoe Eichner 8-6.