Girls track: Jonathan Law tops Lauralton, West Haven

By Milford Mirror on April 13, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law girls track team defeated West Haven (139.5-17.5) and Lauralton Hall (108-42) on Wednesday.

Law’s 4×800 relay team of Abby Berstein, Ashley Boehm, Salma Samih and Cassandra Soda took first with a time of 12:43.03.

The 4×100 relay of Olivia Steiner, Rhea Grant, Holly Caldwell and Kiara Smith won in 50.5.

Smith was a double winner in individual events, taking the 100 meter (12.3) and the 200 (26.4).

Sage Russell was best in the 100 hurdles (19.2).

Lauren Paredes won the 3200 (14:25.7).

Grant was first in the 400 (63.9).

Lauralton Hall’s Abigail Baisley won two events, the 1600 (6:07) and the 800 (2:28.6).

The Crusaders’ Bridget Fama took the 300 hurdles (57.1).

