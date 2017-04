The Jonathan Law golf team defeated Wilbur Cross, 181-230, at the par 36 Alling Memorial Golf Course on Wednesday.

Brian Hayes shot a 40 to earn medalist honors for the Lawmen (1-1), followed by Ryan Mola 46, Ryan Bedell 47 and Zach Smith 48

Cross (2-4) was led by Niko McFadden 50, Leighton Lampley 59, William Lampley 60 and Angel Estrada 61.