Foran High to host 8th grade parents, students

Attention parents and all 8th grade students who are attending Foran High School next year.

On Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m., the Foran High School Athletic Department will be sponsoring an informational meeting for all incoming freshman and their parents.

The meeting will take place in the Edna L. Fraser Gymnasium at Foran High School.

Athletic procedures, try-out dates and other information will be discussed.

If you have any questions, please contact Anthony Vitelli at 203-783-3502 or at [email protected].