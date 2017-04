Jonathan Law lost to West Haven, 4-3, in an SCC softball game in Milford on Wednesday.

Sadie Roberts and Donifa Thompson had two hits each for the Westies, who scored all their runs in the top of the second inning.

Erin Harrigan had two hits for Law (2-3).

WH 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 1

Law 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 13 1

Batteries

WH KC Marron (WP), Ivy Santos (5) and MacKenna White

Law: Erin Harrigan (LP) and Skyler Bender