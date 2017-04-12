Milford Mirror

Girls lacrosse: Lions lose thriller

By Milford Mirror on April 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls lacrosse team dropped a 12-10 decision to Sheehan High on Tuesday.

Foran came from three goals down in the second half. Kelly Strom tied the game at 10-10 with a free position goal with 6:12 to play.

The Titans’ Amanda Gray scored the eventual game winner for Sheehan with 4:08 remaining.

Samantha O’Neill led the Lions (1-2) with six goals.

Julia Astram had two goals and four assists.

Cassie Bennett and Kelly Strom each had net-finders.

Shea Phelan made 14 saves.

Treva Carne and Emilee Giacondino each had four goals for Sheehan (1-2).

