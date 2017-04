The Foran High softball team defeated Sheehan High, 3-2, in Wallingford on Tuesday.

Hailey LaForte went 3-for-4, Hannah DeSousa went 2-for-3 and Kalie Mendola went 1-for-2 for Foran.

Erin Dighello, Emily Musso and Tea Martin went 1-for-3 for Sheehan.

Foran 020 000 1 — 3 9 2

Lauralton 001 010 0 – 2 5 0

Foran: Makenna Prete and Alexis James, Sheehan: Erin Dighello and Mackenzie Wilson

WP: Prete 2-2 LP: Dighello 1-3

3B: Emily Musso (SHS)