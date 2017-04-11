Boys lacrosse: Pipes unkind to Law in loss to Hamden

No lacrosse player wants to hear the high-pitched sound of ball glancing off of pipe.

It was an all-too familiar noise on Monday afternoon for the Jonathan Law boys lacrosse team in its Southern Connecticut Conference home opener with Hamden.

The Lawman hit way too many pipes in the second half after coming all the way back from a six-goal deficit twice only to lose, 13-10, to the Green Dragons.

“We must’ve hit pipe three or four times between the end of the third quarter and midway through the fourth,” Law coach Mike Forget said. “You add those up and it’s a 14-13 victory for us. Either way, I’m proud of these kids. In previous years, if we’d gotten down 12-6 we’d eventually would’ve lost 18-6.”

If any point in the game led to Law’s downfall on Monday it was the second quarter. Law entered the period leading 3-2, thanks to a pair of goals from Cole Egersheim who closed out the day with six. They left it down, 9-5.

Most of the Hamden’s offense was turned in by senior captain Ryan Mosely, who scored three straight goals for the Dragons, giving them a 9-4 advantage. Law’s Hayden Hulme scored in the closing minute, cutting the deficit to four.

Jimmy Boyle’s man-advantage goal in the first minute of the third quarter narrowed the margin to 9-6. But once again, Hamden, coming into the game off consecutive losses to Brookfield (10-4) and Xavier of Middletown (18-3), went on the offensive.

Nick Ferraro made it 10-6 at the 5:19 mark; James Miller scored at 7:03, and Mosely’s fourth and final goal of the contest, increased Hamden’s lead to 12-6.

“We moved the ball well offensively for most of the game,” said Hamden coach Dom Sanino. “Our execution was good. But you’ve got to give Law credit. Every time we built up a big lead, they just kept coming back. We could never pull away and feel comfortable with a lead.”

Egersheim, Law’s primary goal scorer, hit the net again, at 11:57 of the third, moving Law within five goals. He added two more in the fourth, the first at 1:46 and the second at 4:21.

Down the stretch, though, Hamden barred the door. Sophomore goalie Kevin Collins, making only his second varsity start, stopped four shots in the fourth and 10 for the game.

Law is now 2-2. The Lawmen beat Vinal Tech, 18-7, and Norwich/Windham Tech, 13-9, while losing to Notre Dame of West Haven, 19-1, during its first week of play.

“We want to be a state playoff team, that’s our goal this year,” Forget said. “So we still need six wins. It’s nice to get two early, but we’ve got to keep digging. We have to play much more consistently than we did today.”

And, hit fewer pipes.