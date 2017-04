Jonathan Law defeated Platt Tech, 13-1, in a non-league softball game on Tuesday.

Maddie Murphy had four hits and three RBIs for the Lady Lawmen.

Erica Boehm, Cali Jolley and Kacy O’Connor added three hits each.

Julissa Melendez had two doubles and scored a run for the Panthers.

Platt 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 2

Law 1 6 4 1 1 0 x 13 21 0

Batteries

Law: Erin Harrigan (2-2) and Kacy O’Connor

Platt: Jasmine Rivera (1-1), Brianna Scaratino (4) and Julia Duprey

Law 2-2

Platt 3-2