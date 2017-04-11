Milford motorcyclist charged with endangerment

Two motorcyclists — one from Milford, one from Norwalk — face criminal charges after callers reported dangerous driving on I-95 North Sunday.

State police Troop G began receiving multiple 911 calls by motorists in the Stamford area reporting a group of about 18 motorcycles being driven on the right shoulder, on the center median, and splitting lanes of traffic.

A trooper waited at Exit 21 in Fairfield for the motorcycles to pass. According to state police, some entered the northbound rest area in Fairfield, followed by the trooper. The trooper spotted about five bikes near the exit to the rest area, and said they took off at a high rate of speed before he could approach them.

Police did not pursue the group, but the trooper could see them get off Exit 27A in Bridgeport onto Route 25/8 North. A state police sergeant joined the trooper as he got onto the 25/8 connector. They encountered the smaller group of motorcycles slowing down near Exit 2 off the 25/8 connector, got their cruisers in front of the bikes and blocked traffic. The motorcyclists, however, fled at a high rate of speed as the troopers exited their cars and ignored signals to pull over.

State police said the trooper and sergeant did not pursue the motorcyclists. Instead, the sergeant got off the highway at Exit 4, the trooper at Exit 5. As the trooper drove to get back on the highway at Exit 5, he saw two motorcycles stopped on the entrance ramp. He blocked one bike, the sergeant blocked the other and the men were taken into custody without incident.

Evron Trim, 31, of Belfast Street in Milford, and Jakub Lechoslaw Ruminski, who turned 39 April 7, of Melrose Avenue in Norwalk, were both charged with reckless operation, disobeying the signal of an officer and first-degree reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $2,500, and both are due in court April 17.