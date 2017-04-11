Milford Mirror

Obituary: Gloria A. Najjoum Caruso, 88, of Stratford

By HAN Network on April 11, 2017

Gloria A. Najjoum Caruso, 88, of Stratford, worked in the Bursar’s Office at the University of Bridgeport, wife of the late Rosario Caruso, died April 7, at Atria of Stratford.

Born in Lawrence, Mass. on July 25, 1928, daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Elias Najjoum.

Survived by daughters, Deborah Paolillo and her husband, Alphonse of Norwich, Kathleen Phillips of Lake Forest, Calif. and Sharron McFadden and her husband, Desmond of Milford, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by brother, Charles Najjoum.

Burial: Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405, hospice.com/donate/.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

