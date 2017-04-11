Obituary: John H. “Sonny” Sabol Jr., 79, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Stratford

John H. “Sonny” Sabol Jr., 79, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Stratford, retired auditor for the Department of Defense DCAA, husband of the late Lillian Poe Sabol, died April 6, in Kindred Hospital, Louisville.

Born in Bridgeport on May 16, 1937 to the late John H. Sabol Sr. and Theresa Kamenitsky Sabol; U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include daughter, Deborah Samilenko and her husband, Peter of Milford, stepsons, Keith McCullum and his wife, Phyllis, and Kelly McCullum of Louisville, Ky., three grandsons, and three great-grandsons.

Also predeceased by sisters, Theresa Young and Patricia Sabol.

Services: Thursday, April 12, 10:45 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford, and at 11:30 a.m. in St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Panachida at 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions: St. John’s Church Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane, Stratford.