Foran High defeated West Haven, 11-5, in an SCC boys lacrosse match in Milford on Monday.

Steven Lynch scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Lions (2-1).

Will Mauro (assist) and Ethan McAvoy scored three goals each.

Lance DiNatale had a goal and two assists.

Sam Thompson had two assists and Steve Soerensen one.

Austin Jennings made nine saves.

Nick Kyle and Dylan Salvatore scored two goals each for the Westies (2-2).