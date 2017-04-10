Baseball: Foran defeats Jonathan Law, 8-3

The Foran High baseball team defeated host Jonathan Law, 8-3, on Monday.

Lion pitcher Nick Hartley pitched six innings, striking out eight and walking one. A right-hander, he gave up three runs on eight hits.

“Nick located well, filled the zone up and gave us a chance to make plays,” Foran coach Garrett Walker said. “Typical Law, they find a way to make me crazy. Even a 8-3 game is more of a 2-1 game. That’s what’s great about this rivalry. They kept grinding.”

Anthony Turlis and Matt Kennedy hit run-scoring doubles in the top of the second inning.

Turlis’ two-bagger scored John Licktieg, who had singled.

Kennedy’s double plated Angelo Simonelli, who had each singled, and Turlis.

With the bases loaded after a hit batter and a walk, Law starter Colby Primavera left them stranded on a foul pop out to Connor Creane at first.

“I’m really proud of Colby, our sophomore pitcher who went out there in his first varsity start and kept us in the game,” Law coach Greg Simler said. “That’s all we ask him to do.”

The Lions added two runs in the fourth.

Turlis walked and Mike Leson sacrificed him to second.

Kennedy singled on a line to center to move pinch-runner Chris Goglia to third.

Brett Huber hit a sacrifice fly to Mitchell Smith in center for a run.

Mark Wootton singled to put runners on the corners, and with Justin Lanese at the plate, Wootten got caught in a rundown long enough for Goglia to cross the plate for a 5-0 lead.

After giving up a single to Dillon LaRoche and walking Bryan Reed on a 3-2 pitch in the first inning, Hartley retired seven straight before Jack Lawless led off the home fourth with a single to right-center.

He moved to second on a grounder to the right side and made it to third on Creane’s infield hit up the middle.

Evan Fratello singled to left to score Lawless.

Hartley, who found a friend on the outside corner whenever he needed it, struck out the next two batters.

Leson tripled to the fence in right field off David Flynn, who had come on in relief to begin the fifth and scored on Huber’s RBI single to make it 6-1 in the sixth.

Law closed the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the inning.

Reed singled into the hole at second and Creane singled through the hole into left field to open the rally.

Fratello tripled off the fence in right field to plate a pair of runs.

Walker paid Hartley a visit.

He reached back to set down the next three batters, the first on strikes and two on fly ball outs to Licktieg in left field.

Foran tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh.

Lanese reached on the game’s only error, David Payne walked, and Licktieg sacrifice to put two in scoring position.

Simonelli fell behind in the count then doubled to deep right.

Law’s Carl Maxwell set down the next two batters, one on strikes.

Payne pitched a perfect seventh, striking out two.