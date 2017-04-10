Obituary: Frances Spraker, 92, of Milford

Frances Spraker, 92, of Milford, volunteer at the Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., died April 9, at home.

Born on Aug. 8, 1924, in Long Island to the late Francis and Bertha DeChant Swift.

Survived by children, Carol DeLuca of Phoenix, Ariz., Judith Saja of Milford, Janet Adams of Woodstock, N.H., John Kuchma and Jean Kovacs, both of Milford, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by husbands, Joseph Kuchma and Frank Spraker.

Services: Wednesday, April 12, 11:30 a.m., in St. Ann’s Church, Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Burial will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Vitas Health Care, 488 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford.