Obituary: Beverly Lou Blanchard, 75

By Milford Mirror on April 10, 2017 in Obituaries

Beverly Lou Blanchard, 75, emergency room registrar at Bridgeport Hospital, died March 28.

Born on Oct. 4, 1941 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Lou and Helen Winifred Blanchard.  

Survived by brother, Dave and his wife, Nancy Blanchard, brother-in-law, Rod Rightmire, sister-in-law, Beatrice Blanchard, and many nephews, and nieces.

Also predeceased by siblings, Nancy Blanchard Rightmire and Jack Cooper Blanchard.

Please contact Bev’s sister-in-law, Nancy Boiano Blanchard, for service information.

Memorial contributions: Masonicare Charity Foundation at masonicare.org/support-masonicare/Pages/Donate.aspx; the Regional Hospice of CT at regionalhospicect.org/about/donate/ or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.

