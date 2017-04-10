Obituary: Patricia Ann Wadeka, 72, of Milford

Patricia Ann Wadeka, 72, of Milford, CT, beloved wife of the late Richard E. Wadeka, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Born on November 10, 1944 in Derby, CT, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Avis Anderson.

Patricia was a 1962 graduate of Shelton High School and went on to graduate from Cosmetology School. She was employed by Anna’s of Stratford as a hairdresser and then worked part-time at Caldors Department Store at the Milford Mall in the Domestics Department. Following her employment at Caldors, she worked at the CT School for the Blind in Hartford. She stopped her employment to become a stay at home mom and a caregiver.

Patricia’s greatest love in life was her family and friends. While raising her two children and six grandchildren, she enjoyed collecting dolls and porcelain unicorns. She cherished her pets: Cooly, Midnight, Damian, Dana, Major, Kodi and Rocky, to name a few. She was very well known as “Gram”, “Grammy Pat” or “Grams” and attended each and every one of her grandchildren’s sports/school events and really thrived off of their successes year after year. Her daughter, Michele, was especially known to be her copilot, her everything and her sidekick. She was proud of the family that she had built and loved them all dearly.

Patricia is survived by her beloved daughter, Michele Lea Mendillo and her husband Donald Stephen Mendillo of Milford; her grandchildren, Ashley Lynn, Amanda Marie, Joseph Richard and Alexa (Lolly) Ann Mendillo of Milford and Richard and Cassie Wadeka of West Haven; her brother, Albert Anderson of Georgia; her sisters, Gladys and Marjorie; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was predeceased by her son, Richard J. Wadeka of West Haven and parents-in-law, Sophie and Edward Wadeka of Stratford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to VITAS Home Hospice HealthCare, 488 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851.

To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.