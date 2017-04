Erin Donegan, age 11 of Milford, won the Elks Hoop Shoot New England Regional Foul Shooting Competition in Portland, Maine on March 25.

She will now represent New England in her age bracket at the national championship in Chicago on April 22.

Donegan, a fifth grader at Calf Pen Meadow School, will be competing with girls from 11 other regions throughout the country.