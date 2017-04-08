Milford Mirror

Girls lacrosse: Unbeaten Law defeats Notre Dame

The Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team won its third straight game to start the season with an 18-7 victory over visiting Notre Dame of Fairfield on Saturday.

The Lady Lawmen took a 10-5 lead at the half.

Olivia Keator scored five runs and had four assists.

Colleen Goodwin had three goals and three assists.

Bethany Edwards scored three goals.

Stephanie Felag and Andria Torres had two goals apiece.

Laura Dennigan, Erin Goodwin and Emily Tournas scored one goal each.

Tournas had three assists and Torres one.

Stella Patrick made 10 saves.

