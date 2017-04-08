Milford Mirror

Boys lacrosse: Foran wins after strong second half

By Milford Mirror on April 8, 2017

The Foran High boys lacrosse team dominated the second half in posting an 11-5 decision over host North Branford on Saturday.

Coach Brian Adkins’ Lions, now 1-1 on the season, scored two goals in the third period to snap a 4-4 deadlock at the half.

Ethan McVoy and Lance DiNatale led the way with three goals each.

Will Mauro scored two goals.

Steven Lynch, Sam Thompson and Zac Cleary each scored a goal.

Lynch and McAvoy had two assists.

DiNatale, Thompson and Steve Soerensen each had one assist.

Austin Jennings made five saves to get the win in net.

