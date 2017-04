The Foran High girls lacrosse team lost its season opener, 15-8, to Mercy High from Middletown on Friday.

Jordyn Masse scored seven goals for the Tigers, who led 10-4 at the half.

Samantha O’Neill had three goals and an assist for the Lions.

Eva Knudsen scored two goals with an assist.

Julia Astram scored two goals.

Hailey McGinnis had a goal and an assist.

Shea Phelan had 11 saves.