Volleyball: Open gym

The Milford Board of Education will be offering a volleyball open gym for girls entering grades 8 to college senior for the 2017-2018 school year.

This program will be held at Jonathan Law High School during the upcoming summer months.

This is a supervised, non-instructional program with five courts available and volleyballs provided.

This program is available to Milford residents for a one time fee of $30.

The volleyball open gym starts Monday, June 19, and be open every Monday and Wednesday through Aug. 23.

The time is 7 to 9 p.m.

For information contact: Pat Simon 203-215-5015 or [email protected].

