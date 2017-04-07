The Milford Board of Education will be offering a volleyball open gym for girls entering grades 8 to college senior for the 2017-2018 school year.
This program will be held at Jonathan Law High School during the upcoming summer months.
This is a supervised, non-instructional program with five courts available and volleyballs provided.
This program is available to Milford residents for a one time fee of $30.
The volleyball open gym starts Monday, June 19, and be open every Monday and Wednesday through Aug. 23.
The time is 7 to 9 p.m.
For information contact: Pat Simon 203-215-5015 or [email protected].