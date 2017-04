Milford’s Natural Resource Officer Steve Johnson will present a talk and video about bobcats, “Bobcats, Connecticut’s Secretive Wild Cat,” on Tuesday, April 11, at the Milford Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m.

Recent sightings across Milford have surprised some people and raised concerns. The Connecticut DEEP Master Wildlife presentation will share information about the animal’s history, diet and eating habits.

Johnson will share one of his own recent videos of a bobcat sighting.